Three Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl In Bihar: Police

Four people tried to rape the girl and three of them have been arrested, the police said. (File)

Three people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in Bihar's Rohtas district, the police said.

The incident happened when the girl along with her grandmother had gone outside their house to use the bathroom at a village in Rajpur police station area, Superintendent of Police Satyaveer Singh said.

"Four persons tried to rape the girl and three of them have been arrested. We are conducting search operations to apprehend the other," Mr Singh said.

Police personnel have been deployed in the village following the incident as tension prevails in the area, Bikramganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Raj Kumar said.