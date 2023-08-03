Thief Lingers To Write Dialogues From Big B's Films On Wall, Gets Caught

Police soon arrived on the scene and took the theif in custody.

A thief has been caught here as he stayed back to draw on the walls of the house he had broken into, police said on Wednesday.

His accomplice escaped with the booty, said an official.

Apparently an Amitabh Bachchan fan, the arrested man's wall art included the name "Agneepath" and some lines of dialogue from Big B's films.

Vijay Yadav and Sonu Yadav entered the house of corporator Anwar Kadri in Indore's Juna Risala locality on Sunday night, the police official said.

Sonu left the house after they found some cash and gold and silver jewellery while the family was asleep.

But Vijay, who found the walls of the house very attractive, decided to draw on them. He found some sketch pens and started drawing and scribbling, said Additional Commissioner of Police Rajiv Bhadoriya.

While engrossed in painting, he hit a glass sheet kept in the room. The sound of crashing glass woke up the Kadri family, Bhadoriya said.

Police soon arrived on the scene and took him in custody.

"He seemed to be a fan of Amitabh Bachchan as he had written a couple of dialogues from Bachchan films on the wall," said Sadar Bazar police station's head constable Om Prakash.

Vijay confessed to stealing jewellery and cash and his accomplice is still missing, said ACP Bhadoriya.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)