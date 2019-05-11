Thane Priest Charged For Black Magic, Had Cast Spell On Girl: Police

The priest claimed to have possessed the powers to carry out black magic: Police (Representational)

The priest of a temple, Laljit Singh, in Thane district was on Saturday charged for allegedly indulging in black magic, police said.

"A devotee who used to visit the temple regularly has complained that the priest used to distribute items like cashew, nuts, vermilion and silver coins and claim to possess powers to carry out black magic," a Kalyan taluka police station official said.

"The complainant was asked by the priest to not marry a particular girl but he went ahead and did so, angering the accused. The priest also threatened that she would not conceive as he had cast a black magic spell on her," he added.

Laljit Singh has been charged under relevant sections of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, a Kalyan taluka police station official said.

The official said a probe was underway and no arrests had been made so far.

