Thane Man Run Over By Bus After Hitting Pothole Amid Heavy Rain

A man was run over by a bus as he fell from his motorcycle after hitting a pothole on the Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane, the police said today.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the 37-year-old biker lost his balance after hitting a pothole and fell off the motorcycle. He was crushed to death by a bus which was coming from behind.

Police said they have registered a case against the bus driver and investigation is underway.

The locals, however, blamed the pothole for his death. They claim that the stretch of the road has developed several potholes following incessant rain in the region over the past few days.

Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rains since Monday and the water level of some rivers has been rising rapidly.

The Weather Department has issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next few days for Raigad, Ratnagiri and some other districts.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed state administration officials to take necessary precautions and ensure there was no loss of life or damage to property.