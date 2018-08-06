Thane Man Kills Brother, Body Found With Head, Limbs Severed: Police

The accused was apparently angry with his elder brother for having withdrawn Rs 20,000 from the former's bank account without his knowledge.

Cities | | Updated: August 06, 2018 04:32 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Thane Man Kills Brother, Body Found With Head, Limbs Severed: Police

Police arrested the accused after he allegedly confessed to his crime (Representational)

Thane: 

A 21-year-old man allegedly hacked his elder brother to death over a monetary dispute in Maharashtra's Thane, police said on Sunday. He then allegedly severed the head and limbs from his brother's corpse and packed them into different plastic bags, they added.

The accused, Simon Patrao, was apparently angry with his elder brother Wilfred Patrao (36) for having withdrawn Rs 20,000 from the former's bank account without his knowledge, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni.

He killed the victim, who worked as a security guard, at their home in Bhayander township on Saturday, by allegedly attacking him with a sharp weapon, the official said.

The accused, presently jobless, then called up his other brother staying in Dubai to inform about the incident.

After that, he walked into the Navghar police station in Bhayander and confessed to the crime, Mr Kulkarni said.

Based on his information, the police recovered the body, with the head and limbs severed and found packed in plastic bags, from their house, he said.

Some of the body parts were also found stuffed in a plastic bag dumped in the bathroom, the official said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and charged with murder and causing disappearance of evidence, he said, adding that further investigation was on.

For more Thane news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Thane Newsman kills brother

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20Price ComparisonVivo NEX

................................ Advertisement ................................