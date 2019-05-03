Thane Man Caught On CCTV Throwing 3 Kittens Into Fire, They Survived

The suspect was allegedly caught on CCTV throwing kittens into fire one by one. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man was arrested by Thane rural police on Thursday for allegedly trying to burn three kittens alive at the housing society in suburbs of Mumbai where he lived.

Siddhesh Patel, the accused, was charged under IPC section 429 (killing or maiming animals) of the IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Members of the housing society had alleged that Siddhesh Patel tried to burn the kittens two days ago, but luckily they managed to escape.

He was allegedly caught on CCTV camera throwing the kittens into fire one by one and the kittens escaping.

The society members approached police through an animal rights NGO and a case was registered, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road area.

It was not yet clear why Siddhesh Patel committed the inhuman act, he said.

