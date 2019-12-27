Maharashtra Woman Falls Off Bike, Gets Crushed Under Auto: Police

According to police, the woman was identified as Kirti Jadhav, a resident of Thane (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman was crushed by a tempo after she fell off a two-wheeler when her dupatta got stuck in its wheel near Bhavle village in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, they said.

According to police, the woman was identified as Kirti Jadhav, a resident of Chinchawali in the district. She had got married recently, said police.

"The accident took place when she was going to Kalyan with her husband on their motorcycle to meet their relatives," a police official said.

"When the couple reached Bhavle village on Yevai-Pise Road, the woman's dupatta got stuck in the rear wheel of their motorcycle. She fell off the two-wheeler and was crushed to death by a speeding tempo coming from behind," the official said.

A police team rushed to the spot after being alerted and her body was sent for post-mortem.

The unidentified driver of the tempo, who escaped from the spot, has been charged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.