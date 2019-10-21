Teen Student Injured During Hammer Throw Event, Dies

A three-member committee has been formed by the Kerala government for probe (Representational)

A student, who suffered a serious head injury after being accidentally hit during a hammer throw event early this month, died at a government medical college hospital here on Monday, hospital sources said.

Apheel Johnson, who was a volunteer in the junior athletic meet held in nearby Pala on October 4, was struck when one of the competitors threw the hammer, a heavy iron ball.

A student of the St Thomas Higher Secondary School, Johnson was taken to the government medical college hospital, where an emergency surgery was performed.

He died on Monday afternoon as he was being treated in the intensive care unit, doctors said.

His body will be handed over to relatives after autopsy, they said.

A three-member committee has been formed by the Kerala government to probe the incident.

Former physical education director of Kerala University KK Venu, former athletics coach of Sports Authority of India MB Sathyanandan and Arjuna awardee V Diju are the members of the panel.

Apheelwas struck when one of the competitors threw the hammer while he was reportedly removing a javelin from one side of the stadium.

He belonged to a poor family in Moonnilavu in Erattupetta in the district.

