Teen Killed, 3 Injured In Firing At Marriage Function In Punjab: Police

Police have registered a case, but no arrest has been made so far. (Representational)

A teenager died and three others were injured in a clash between two groups at a marriage function in Punjab's Kotkapura town, police said on Sunday.

One of the injured is serious.

A group, led by one Ankush, was drinking alcohol at the marriage function on Saturday night when another group, led by one Gurlal Singh, came there and started firing at them, police said.

Both the groups then engaged in firing in which a bullet hit 16-year-old Lovpreet Singh, who later died, police said.

Ankush was seriously injured and was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana, police said, adding that Gurlal Singh and his companion were also injured.

An old enmity between Ankush and Gurlal Singh is said to be the cause of fighting between the two, police said, adding that they were investigating whether those involved in the incident had any criminal record.

Police have registered a case, but no arrest has been made so far.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.