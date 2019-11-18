13-Year-Old Teen Girl Killed In Balloon Gas Cylinder Blast In Maharashtra

Cities | Updated: November 18, 2019 00:39 IST
The balloon seller, was arrested for negligence (Representational)


Kolhapur: 

A 13-year-old girl died in the blast of a balloon gas cylinder at Ichalkaranji in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Sunday, the police said.

Sana Shanur Pathan, the victim, was playing outside her house in Swami Mala area when the incident took place, a local police official said.

As a balloon-seller was inflating balloons with gas, the cylinder used for the purpose exploded, and the girl, who was nearby, was severely injured.

Both her hands were blown off in the blast, the official said. She was taken to Chhatrapati Pramila Raje Hospital in Kolhapur where she died. 

Her father, Shanur Pathan, is a construction labourer.

Mukesh Rathod, the balloon seller, was arrested for negligence, and further probe was on, the police official said.



