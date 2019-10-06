UP Teacher Suspended After Video Of Him Smoking In Class Goes Viral

The teacher was suspended on Saturday after the video went viral (Representational)

A teacher of a government primary school was suspended after a video purportedly showing him smoking in a classroom went viral on social media, a senior official said on Sunday.

In the video, Om Prakash, who teaches at a primary school in Mahmudabad, is seen lighting and smoking a ''beedi'' in the classroom.

Om Prakash was suspended on Saturday, District Basic Education Officer Ajay Kumar said.

It is not known who made the video but smoking inside classrooms is not permitted, a senior education officer said.

Om Prakash has been asked to give a clarification, the officer said, adding that strict disciplinary action will be taken against him

