Uttar Pradesh Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment Registration Postponed; Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education department has announced a revised date for the UP Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment 2025 online registration process. Earlier, the registration window was to open on November 15 but now it will be on November 24, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website (basiceducation.up.gov.in) to check the official notification and update regarding the vacancy.

The department, in its November 4 notification, has issued a total of 1894 vacancies, including 1504 for Assistant Teacher and 390 for Teachers for UP in government-aided junior high schools across the state. The results for these posts are expected to be released on December 23, and issuance of appointment letters by the end of January 2026 after school allocation and document verification process.

Candidates who qualified the 2021 Junior High School Headmaster and Assistant Teachers Exam are eligible to apply for the proposed vacancies. "Earlier the date was scheduled from November 15 to December 5, 2025, but due to technical error, now it is rescheduled from November 24 to December 14, 2025," said the Basic Education department in an official notification.

Also Read | IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2025: Admit Card Released, Download Here

Graduation in any stream, Basic training certificate/Diploma in Elementary Education certificate from a recognised university and qualification of UP Junior TET are compulsory for the registration of Assistant Teacher. For Headmaster, B.Ed degree, qualification, and experience of 5 years are compulsory. Apart from this, UP domicile is also required.

Steps for online registration:

1. Visit the official website basiceducation.up.gov.in

2. Click on "Junior Aided Recruitment 2025"

3. Register using mobile number and email ID

4. Fill required details

5. Upload photos, certificate, and other required documents.

6. Pay the application fees

7. Review carefully and download for the future.