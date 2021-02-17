Hearing, Speech-Impaired Couple Found Dead In Gujarat: Police

A speech and hearing-impaired couple were found dead in flat in Gujarat, police said. (Representational)

A speech and hearing-impaired couple were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the bathroom of a flat in Gujarat's Surat district, police said on Wednesday.

The couple were identified as Dhruti Tailor (21) and Arpit Patel (24). They got engaged two weeks ago, they said.

The door of the bathroom was open and the tap was running when the bodies were found by Ms Tailor's sister on Tuesday evening in the flat in Nanpura locality, a police official said.

The exact cause of death will be known after a post-mortem examination, he said.

According to the family members, the two got engaged on January 31.

They were set to get married in April, a relative of Tailor said.

The woman, who is also from Surat, was visiting her in-laws' house. She had been staying with her fiance for the last five days, the relative said.

Further investigation is on, the police said.