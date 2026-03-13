Food And Drug Safety Measures Reinforced In Gujarat With Surat's New High-Tech Lab

The Gujarat government is expanding its network of laboratories across the state to ensure citizens have access to pure food and quality medicines, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said in the state Assembly on Thursday. Speaking in response to a query regarding the food and drug laboratories, Pansheriya added that a new advanced Food and Drug Laboratory is being established in Surat. "To ensure that citizens receive pure food and quality medicines, Gujarat is expanding the network of laboratories across the state. In this context, the process of setting up a new Food and Drug Laboratory in Surat, equipped with advanced facilities, is currently underway," he said.

The laboratory, being built at a total cost of Rs 50 crore, has received an allocation of Rs 17 crore in the current state budget.

A 2,500 square metre plot has been earmarked for the project, and the building plans have already been finalised.

The six-storey facility will feature a two-level basement parking area and specialised laboratories on each floor for microbiology, chemical, and cosmetic testing of food and medicines.

Modern equipment will be installed to support testing operations, along with extensive parking and registration facilities.

Pansheriya added that administrative approval has also been granted to establish new laboratories in Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Junagadh, and Valsad.

He emphasised that these new facilities will help reduce the workload on the Central Laboratory in Vadodara and enable faster testing of samples.

"With the operationalisation of these laboratories, the state's campaign against adulteration will be strengthened, and the health of citizens will be safeguarded," the Minister said.

The initiative is part of the Gujarat government's wider effort to enhance food safety and ensure medicines meet quality standards, addressing growing concerns over public health and consumer protection.

The aim is also in view of previous cases of adulteration in parts of the state.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)