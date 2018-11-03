UP Policeman Suspended For Sending Inappropriate Messages To Woman

November 03, 2018
Nand Kumar Tiwari has been suspended with immediate effect, a police official said (Representational)

Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh: 

An inspector posted in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur police station has been suspended for reportedly sending inappropriate messages to a woman, an official said Saturday.

Nand Kumar Tiwari has been suspended with immediate effect, Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said.

According to police, the woman belonging to Amethi district had first met Tiwari when he was posted in Kudwar police station in connection with a case. He started chatting with the woman on WhatsApp.

She complained about the behaviour of the police official to the IG and DIG recently after which Tiwari was suspended.

An inquiry has also been ordered against the inspector, police added.

