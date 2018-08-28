Student Jumps Off School Building After Teachers Force Girl To Tie Rakhi

A large number of students and guardians staged a protest against the school authorities demanding the arrest of the guilty teachers.

Cities | | Updated: August 28, 2018 22:40 IST
School authorities filed a complaint after which police have started an investigation (Representational)

Agartala: 

An 18-year-old student was critically injured when he tried to commit suicide by jumping off his school building in Agartala after teachers allegedly tried to get his girlfriend to tie a Rakhi on his wrist, police said today.

"Principal and other teachers of a private school here on Monday called Dilip Kumar Saha and his girlfriend along with their parents. They then asked the girl to tie Rakhi to Dilip and both of them refused to do so. Subsequently, Dilip went to the second floor of the school building and jumped from there," a police official said.

Dilip was taken to a hospital where his condition continues to be critical, he said.

A large number of students and guardians staged a protest against the school authorities demanding the arrest of the guilty teachers.

Police have started an investigation after the school authorities filed a complaint.

