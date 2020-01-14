Student Critical After Javelin Pierces Skull During Sports Event In Bengal

The javelin penetrated the skull of the boy, who had suddenly entered a side of the ground where the event was being held.

The boy has been operated upon and remains critical. (Representational)

Howrah:

A sports event turned into a nightmare after a javelin pierced a student's skull in West Bengal's Howrah, the police said. 

The Class 6 student was operated upon at the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where he was admitted in a serious condition, sources said. He is being kept under observation at the hospital after the javelin was taken out, which perforated a side of his skull. 

The javelin penetrated the skull of the boy, who had suddenly entered a side of the ground where the event was being held, Arunava Bajani, the headmaster of the school, said.

The injured boy was immediately taken to the hospital, a Howrah district police official said. 

