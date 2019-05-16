Smearing Cake On Face, Giving Birthday Bumps In Public Banned In Surat

The ban on such celebrations in public will continue till July 12. (Representational)

Smearing cake on the face or giving birthday bumps could land you in trouble in Surat. The police have imposed a ban on "cruel and violent" birthday celebrations at public places, saying such acts not only disturb others but also jeopardise people's lives.

A notification imposing a ban on birthday celebrations at public places like gardens, roads, and bridges, was issued by Surat Commissioner of Police Satish Sharma on May 14. It will remain in effect till July 12.

As per the notification, those found guilty of violating this order would face arrest for "disobeying an order duly promulgated by public servant".

The notification said that Surat police have taken the decision after receiving complaints from people. Social media messages about such birthday celebrations also prompted the police to take the action, the notification said.

College and school students throng public places late at night to celebrate birthdays, which many a times create nuisance for others, it said.

"In the name of birthday celebrations at public places, these students forcibly apply sticky tapes, chemicals or foam on others. They even beat up each other during such celebrations. It is possible that someone could die or public property could get damaged due to such cruel and violent way of celebration," the notification said.

The notification bans any late night birthday celebration at public place.

Surat police spokesperson P L Chaudhari, who has signed and issued the order on behalf of the police commissioner, said people can continue to celebrate birthdays in a peaceful manner.

"Police will not take action against those who celebrate birthdays in a peaceful manner. This order is applicable to only those who create nuisance and disturb others," he said.

