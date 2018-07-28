Six Of Family Die As Building Collapses In UP's Saharanpur

The locals woke up to a loud thud after the building collapsed. The family was pulled out the family from under the debris and rushed them to hospital.

Cities | | Updated: July 28, 2018 23:14 IST
Six of the family members succumbed to their injuries, says police (Representational)

Saharanpur: 

Six members of a family, including a baby, were killed and a boy was injured after a building collapsed due to incessant rains in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said today.

The incident took place last night under Gangoh police station limits, they said.

According to SP (rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra, the deceased were residents of Ilahi Baksh colony.

They were identified as Faizan, 40, his wife Israna, 35, their two sons -- Faisal, 13 and Jainab, one-and-a-half-month-old, and daughters Saina, 11, and Rani, 9, he said.

The locals woke up to a loud thud after the building collapsed. The police, with the help of the neighbours, pulled out the family from under the debris and rushed them to hospital.

Six of the family members succumbed to their injuries, Mr Mishra said, adding that the couple's son is the lone survivor and is undergoing treatment.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the police said.

