Serial Blasts In Odisha's Berhampur, 2 Injured

At least two persons were injured when unidentified people triggered bomb blasts at five locations in Polasra town in Odisha's Ganjam district, the police said today.

They hurled crude bombs at five places in the town and fled on Saturday evening.

The reason behind this and the identity of those involved in it are yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Two persons were injured in one of the blasts that took place at Ranipenth market area. The two were first admitted to a local community health centre and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

The condition of one of them is stated to be serious. Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai visited Polasra town and started investigation, police said.

Patrolling has been intensified in the area to arrest those involved in the serial blasts.

