School Bus Overturns In Madhya Pradesh, 22 Students Injured

Campion School director said the driver lost control of the bus when it met with an accident.

A school bus carrying 26 students overturned in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh, today, an official said.

Around 22 students of Campion School were treated for minor injuries at the district hospital, area tehsildar (revenue officer) Shailendra Badonia said.

Campion School director Vijay Seth said the bus driver lost control when a tractor-trolley overtook the vehicle at Sangakheda-Kala village, around 11 km from the district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was being driven recklessly at the time of the incident.

The police said they are probing the accident.

