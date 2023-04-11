Rs 28 Lakh Siphoned Off From Bank Account Of Thane Man Who Died In 2021

The man had died in September 2021 (Repesentational)

An offence has been registered in Maharashtra's Thane city against unidentified persons who allegedly siphoned off more than Rs 28.3 lakh from the bank account of a man's bank who had died in 2021, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, an official said.

The man had died in September 2021, and his father went to a private bank, where he had an account, to intimate them about the death in February 2022, he said.

The bank statement of the man's account revealed that more than Rs 28.3 lakh had been siphoned off between September 2021 and April 2022 by way of transactions to unidentified persons, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.