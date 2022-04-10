Groom Among 3 Injured In Celebratory Firing In Rajasthan, Shooter Dead

Rajasthan: The shooter opened fire while dancing at the function. (Representational)

A man, named in over a dozen criminal cases, injured three people in celebratory firing, before accidentally shooting himself with his country-made gun at a marriage function in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Sunday.

The groom, Sangram Singh, is among those injured in the incident in Kirdoli village on Saturday and he too faces several police cases, they said.

Police said that the condition of one of the injured, Shyam Singh, is critical and he has been admitted to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur.

The shooter, Suresh Segad, who was taken to a health facility in Kuchaman, died during treatment, police said, adding that the function for pre-wedding rituals was taking place at the residence of Sangram Singh.

Segad opened fire while dancing at the function. Before accidentally shooting himself, he injured the three people, Nechhwa Station House Officer (SHO) Bimala Budania said.

Police said that while Shyam Singh was referred to Jaipur, the other injured received treatment at Kuchaman.

Five people, including the groom, have been taken into custody for questioning, they said.

Segad was named in 13 cases in various police stations in the state and his body after postmortem, was handed over to his family members on Sunday for last rites, SHO Budania said.

Sangram Singh is also a criminal and he is named in cases at various police stations in Jaipur, she said.

He has been living in Jaipur for about 20 years and had come to Kirdoli for his wedding which was to take place on Sunday, Budania said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)