Rajasthan Girl, 7, 'Sold' For Rs 4.5 Lakh To Be Married To 38-Year-Old Man

The alleged incident took place in Rajasthan's Dholpur (Representational)

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sold for Rs 4.50 lakh to be married off to a middle-aged man in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said.

The family of Bhupal Singh, 38, had "purchased" the girl from her father after paying Rs 4.50 lakh. Singh allegedly married the girl on May 21, they said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident took place in the district's Mania area.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused's family had settled in the village after some members served time in jail in a murder case in Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (Dholpur) Manoj Kumar said information was received on Tuesday about the girl being "bought" and married off to a middle-aged man.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mania) Deepak Khandelwal raided a house from where the girl was recovered. She had henna drawn on her hands and ankles.

Mr Khandelwal said Singh's family members confessed to "buying" the girl after paying Rs 4.50 lakh to her father.

A case has been registered and information is being gathered about who and how many people were involved in the act following which further action will be taken, the police said.