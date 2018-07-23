Punjab Man Kills Brother For Thrashing Sister. It Started With A SIM Card

A police case has been filed against the elder brother, who is on the run. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man was killed allegedly by his elder brother after the former beat up their sister, police said.

Gurjit Singh, a resident of Santowala village in Moga district, was allegedly killed by his elder brother Rajinder Singh on Saturday night, they said.

According to police, Gurjit thrashed his sister Paramjit Kaur for refusing to hand over a mobile SIM card.

When Rajinder objected to it, a fight broke out between the two brothers, the police said.

Seeing the matters worsen, their uncle took Gurjit Singh and Paramjit Kaur to his house. Rajinder later went to his uncle's house and allegedly attacked his brother with the handle of a hand-pump, they said.

Gurjit was taken to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to a medical college at Faridkot. There he succumbed to his injuries, the police said, adding a case of murder has been registered against Rajinder, who is on the run.