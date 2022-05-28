Bihar Girl Who Hopped To School On One Leg Gets Artificial Limb

Seema had to hop one kilometre daily to the school in her village

A 10-year-old girl from Bihar, who was seen hopping to school on one leg in viral videos recently, will now be able to walk on her way to school, thanks to an artificial limb.

An image of the girl, named Seema, from the Jamui district of Bihar, has been shared by Awanish Sharan, a 2009-batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, in which she is seen wearing a prosthetic leg or artificial limb.

Mr Sharan appreciated the “power of social media” in improving lives.

Seema lost her leg in an accident two years ago. However, she wanted to continue her studies, so she had to hop one kilometre daily to the school in her village, passing through uneven fields and narrow stretches.

A video of Seema going to school was shared by multiple social media handles, including news outlets. It had caught the attention of many people on social media.

Sharing the video, Bihar Minister Dr Ashok Choudhary said in Hindi that he feels “proud” that the children of his state want to break hurdles. Tagging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he also claimed that “necessary help” has already reached Seema.

After Seema's story moved the social media, Jamui district officials presented her with a tricycle.

While the swift action by Bihar government officials ensured Seema would not have to hop on one leg anymore, actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood also came forward to help Seema. In a tweet, he said Seema will now get to school by jumping on not one but on her both feet. “I am sending the ticket, the time has come to walk on both feet,” he added, tagging his NGO, the Sood Foundation.

अब यह अपने एक नहीं दोनो पैरों पर क़ूद कर स्कूल जाएगी।

Meanwhile, as per a Times Of India report, the artificial limb was provided by the education department.