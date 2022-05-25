Watch: Bihar Girl, With 1 Leg, Is Unstoppable As She Walks A km To School

Seema hops to school, which is a kilometre from her house

A 10-year-old from Bihar is the Internet's new favourite and for good reason. The girl named Seema from Bihar's Jamui district has won the hearts of people online with a video in which she is seen hopping to school on one leg. Following an accident two years ago, the little one's leg had to be amputated. But this has not deterred her spirit and love for studying. Instead, Seema goes to school, which is a kilometre from her house, every day. A video of Seema going to school on one leg has been shared by multiple social media handles and news portals. It comes as no surprise that the inspirational clip has caught the attention of officials and other notable names on social media.

For instance, actor Sonu Sood, who garnered praise for the tremendous amount of philanthropic work during the COVID-19 pandemic, has stepped forward to help Seema. Retweeting a video of the little one, Sonu Sood wrote, (originally in Hindi), “Now she will go to school by jumping on not one but both feet. I am sending the ticket, the time has come to walk on both feet,” and tagged his NGO, Sood Foundation.

अब यह अपने एक नहीं दोनो पैरों पर क़ूद कर स्कूल जाएगी।

टिकट भेज रहा हूँ, चलिए दोनो पैरों पर चलने का समय आ गया। @SoodFoundation ???????? https://t.co/0d56m9jMuA — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 25, 2022

Dr Ashok Choudhary, Minister of Building Construction Department, Government of Bihar, also has shared a video of Seema and wrote (originally in Hindi), “We are proud that the children of our state are becoming aware of education, crossing all the hurdles and getting an education. Seema and every child like her will be identified and they will be provided appropriate help. However, necessary help has been reached to the girl child,” tagging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Seema should be an inspiration for all patriots. In his tweet, he said, “Seema's passion for 10 years made me emotional. Every child in the country wants a good education. I don't know politics, I know that every government has enough resources. To give the best education to every child like Seema should be the mission of every true patriot, this is true patriotism.”

10 साल की सीमा के जज़्बे ने मुझे भावुक कर दिया। देश का हर बच्चा अच्छी शिक्षा चाहता है। मैं राजनीति नहीं जानता, इतना जानता हूँ कि हर सरकार के पास पर्याप्त संसाधन हैं।



सीमा जैसे हर बच्चे को अच्छी से अच्छी शिक्षा देना ही हर सच्चे देशभक्त का मिशन होना चाहिए, यही सच्ची देशभक्ति है। https://t.co/XI5stbpgSN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the Bihar officials quickly reacted to the video and presented a tricycle to Seema. Pictures of Seema sitting on a tricycle are making rounds on social media