Polio Team, Suspected Of Collecting NRC Data, Held Hostage In UP

A woman employee was among those who were part of the team.

Several officials in a polio vaccination team of health department were allegedly held hostage by some locals in Meerut after they suspected that the officials were collecting data for the National Population Register (NPR).

The incident took place on Saturday. Senior police officer Ajay Sahi said, "A polio immunization team of the health department was held hostage. Some people also misbehaved with them. A woman employee was among those who were part of the team."

"We have filed a case in Lisarigate police station under the relevant sections. A probe is on," he said.

Dr Rajkumar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) said, "Our team for polio immunization reached Lakipura area and some people gathered there. When our staff asked for the details of the children to register in the booklet, they misbehaved with them and held them hostage."

"They were suspecting that the staff was collecting data for NPR and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The staff was rescued later," he added.