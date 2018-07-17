Policemen Held Captive, Thrashed By Drunk People At Party In Thane

The policemen called others for help and additional force was rushed to the scene .(Representational)

Fourteen people, including two women were arrested today for allegedly holding three policemen captive for hours and thrashing them in Thane district, police said.

"Thane police control room received a complaint that loud music was being played at a party in a residential area. After this, a team of three policemen rushed to the house," police said.

When they reached the house, the people inside started arguing with the policemen and pulled them inside. They held the policemen captive for hours and also thrashed them. The accused, including the two women, were drunk.

One of the policeman called up a senior officer and narrated the incident, after which additional force was rushed to the scene and arrests were made

A complaint against the accused have registered under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 342 (wrongful confinement), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), of the Indian Penal Code.

There is also a complaint against them under the Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949 and the Maharashtra Police Act.

For more cities news, please click here.