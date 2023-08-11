Police Officer Dies Of Rabies 3 Months After Dog Bite

The cop was attacked by a stray dog while he was performing duty on May 11. (Representational)

A Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police died of rabies on Friday, three months after being bitten by a dog in Ramban district, an official said.

ASI Mohammad Rafiq Naik, a resident of Perihinder-Neel area of Ramsoo, was diagnosed with rabies and succumbed to the disease, the officials said.

They said he was attacked by a stray dog while he was performing duty in Ramban town on May 11, trying to save commuters. At least 10 persons including Naik were bitten by the dog.

The body of the dead was handed over to his family for last rites, the officials said.

