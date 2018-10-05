PM Modi's Lookalike Says He Won't Campaign For BJP. Here's Why

Abhinandan Pathak says he has already met Uttar Pradesh Congress President Raj Babbar

Abhinandan Pathak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lookalike, has campaigned for the BJP on many occasions. The Saharanpur native had participated in door-to-door canvassing for the party during the Gorakhpur bypoll. However, he has decided he will not campaign for the party anymore. The reason for the change of heart, he says, is that he has to face the public anger against the government.

"I am taken aback by seeing how the BJP is working in contrast to what Modi actually thinks and says. People have been asking me 'acche din kab ayenge' (when will good days come)?" he said.

"I am being cursed and beaten. It's because of all these reasons that I have decided to campaign against the BJP and for the Congress in the upcoming 2019 elections," he added.

Mr Pathak says he has already met Uttar Pradesh Congress President Raj Babbar. Mr Babbar has assured him of arranging a meeting with United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi for further discussion, he claims.

He has made up his mind to work with the Congress. But he has no hard feelings for the Prime Minister. "Prime Minister Modi has given India a better image across the globe. My grievance is with the party and not with the Prime Minister," he explained.

"The party is just focused on putting across their 'Mann Ki Baat', but is not ready to listen to what the heart of the common man says," he said.

With inputs from ANI