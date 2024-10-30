PM Modi Unveils Development Projects Worth Rs 280 Crore In Gujarat

PM Modi inaugurated several new projects, including a sub-district hospital and smart bus stops.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated or laid foundation stones for various projects as well as tourist attractions worth Rs 284 crore during his visit to the iconic Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district.

PM Modi is on a two-day Gujarat visit and will participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations during his stay in the state. The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on October 31.

After his arrival at Ekta Nagar, around 200km from Ahmedabad, in the evening, Modi inaugurated several new projects, including a sub-district hospital, smart bus stops, a 4 MW solar project, and two ICU-on-wheels.

The PM also inaugurated a newly constructed 50-bed sub-district hospital built at a cost of Rs 22 crore. The hospital has a trauma centre, gynaecological operating theatre, minor operating theatre, CT scan facility, an ICU, labour room, special and physiotherapy wards, medical store, and an ambulance, said a state government release.

Other facilities inaugurated on the occasion included 10 smart bus stops and as many pick-up stands for tourists at Ekta Nagar, push-button pedestrian crossings, car charging points, and a running track for State Reserve Police Force personnel.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a 4 MW solar project, developed at a cost of Rs 23.26 crore, to promote renewable energy.

On the occasion, Modi laid foundation stone for a Rs 75-crore sewage treatment plant at Ekta Nagar to manage sewage disposal of around 4,000 homes, government quarters, and other hospitality establishments.

In addition, foundation stones for Fire Staff Residential Quarters and the Sardar Sarovar Dam Experience Centre were also laid.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a bonsai garden aimed at promoting sustainable development and biodiversity conservation.

