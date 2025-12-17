Firing Outside BJP Candidate's Thane Office, Days Before Local Body Polls

A security guard was injured after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at the office of a BJP candidate contesting the upcoming local body polls in Maharashtra's Thane district around midnight on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the Ambernath area and was captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the office of Pawan Walekar, who is the BJP candidate for the Ambernath Municipal Council polls scheduled on December 20.

Security has been stepped up in the area, especially in view of a public meeting scheduled to be addressed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Ambernath on Wednesday evening, the police said.

At around midnight, two unidentified persons arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly fired three to four rounds at Walekar's public relations office, located in a densely populated area of Ambernath, an official said.

Hearing the gunshots, the office security guards rushed out, following which the attackers allegedly fired in their direction as well.

"A security guard deployed at the office sustained injuries during the firing and is undergoing treatment," an official from Ambernath police station said.

"Based on CCTV footage and other technical inputs, teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused. A case has been registered against the unidentified persons under relevant sections of the law," the official added.

Soon after the incident, several BJP workers gathered at the Ambernath police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits and strict action.

Former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar alleged that despite informing the police about the suspected individuals involved, appropriate action was delayed.

BJP workers staged a sit-in protest outside the police station over the issue.

"The investigation is underway and no one involved will be spared. We are verifying all leads and allegations," the police official said.

