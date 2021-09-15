Passenger Stopped From Boarding Flight In Indore After Testing Covid Positive

A passenger was stopped in Indore from boarding a flight after he tested Covid +ve (Representational)

A 26-year-old passenger was stopped from boarding a Dubai-bound Air India flight at the airport in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Wednesday after his report came out positive for coronavirus in a rapid test, an official said.

He was later admitted to a care centre set up for the COVID-19 patients.

"As per the COVID-19 protocol, the rapid RT-PCR tests were carried out on 117 passengers of the Indore-Dubai flight at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Wednesday, and a 26-year-old man out of them tested positive for the coronavirus," said Dr Amit Malakar, the nodal officer for COVID-19 prevention.

The man was going to Dubai for job purpose, the official said.

Though the man had no systems of coronavirus, he was shifted to a care centre for COVID-19 patients located on the Khandwa Road here, the official said.

Indore has been the most affected by COVID-19 in the state.

However, the cases of the viral infection have now sharply come down in the state.

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh reported seven new cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally to 7,92,360, while no new death was reported in the state and the toll remained unchanged at 10,517, a health department official earlier said.

The recovery count stood at 7,81,717, leaving the state with 126 active cases, he had said.



