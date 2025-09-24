Passenger Bitten By Rat At Indore Airport

Even as the outrage over the death of two newborn girls after a rat attack at a hospital in Indore has barely subsided, a passenger has claimed he was bitten by the rodent at the local airport.

Officials on Wednesday said a man travelling from Indore to Bengaluru was allegedly bitten by a rat in the departure area of the Indore airport on Tuesday.

After the incident, the passenger was administered an injection and given antibiotic tablets by the airport doctor, they said.

Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Director Vipinkant Seth told PTI that the passenger was possibly bitten by a rat and was immediately given proper treatment.

"We have once again carried out pest control in the airport premises following this incident," he said.

Two newborn girls, suffering from different congenital health issues, died after rats attacked them in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the city's government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Chikitsalaya (MYH) on the night of August 31 and September 1, according to officials.

Faced with allegations of gross negligence, the MYH administration has claimed that the deaths were not related to rat bites and that the two newborns succumbed to pre-existing serious health problems due to different congenital health problems.

