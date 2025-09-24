Over 200 CCTV Cameras Non-Operational At Delhi Government Hospitals

Concerns have emerged over security at Delhi's top government hospitals after a recent RTI, or Right to Information, filing revealed that hundreds of CCTV cameras, crucial to monitor crowded premises, are not in working condition.

At the city's Lok Nayak Hospital alone, for example, nearly 200 cameras are defunct. The same is the case in other hospitals too, including the Lady Hardinge Medical College.

These non-functional cameras expose critical blind spots in surveillance.

The RTI response said that out of 706 cameras installed at Lok Nayak - covering wards, corridors, staircases, and entry points - 182 are not working. At Lady Hardinge, 32 of 744 cameras are offline. Hospital authorities, however, insist the system is 'reviewed regularly'.

This, fortunately, is not the case in all of the city's government hospitals.

All 574 cameras at Ram Manohar Lohia, for example, are working, highlighting a stark difference in how Delhi's premier medical institutions maintain their security infrastructure.

The findings come at a time when safety at hospitals - particularly those of medical professionals working there - is under intense scrutiny.

The rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College last year raised serious questions over inadequate surveillance and missing CCTV footage.

After that case, the Union Health Ministry directed hospitals nationwide to strengthen camera coverage and ensure proper monitoring.

RTI activist Dr Aman Kaushik, who sought the information, said the lapses were alarming.

"It is deeply troubling that so many CCTV cameras are non-functional in hospitals that see thousands of patients every day. This is a risk not only for doctors but also for patients and visitors. After the RG Kar case, authorities had recommended more cameras in vulnerable areas. The government must act quickly to repair faulty systems and expand coverage where cameras are still missing," he said.

Security experts warn that such lapses amount to negligence, given the high footfall, sensitive areas, and safety concerns in government hospitals.

The RTI has also underlined a key divide, while RML has achieved full compliance, institutions like Lok Nayak and LHMC continue to fall short leaving staff and patients exposed to avoidable risks.