Doctors Use Toe From Delhi Man's Amputated Leg To Give Him New Thumb

When fate cost a 20-year-old Delhi man his thumb, his foot came to the rescue. In a rare surgery, doctors used a toe from his amputated leg to rebuild the missing finger.

The man sustained grievous injuries in a road accident involving a bike and a tractor, which led to the complete amputation of his left leg below the knee and his left thumb, according to a statement from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital.

The hospital said the amputated leg and thumb were examined for reimplantation, but both were unsuitable because of severe crush injuries. However, the second toe from the amputated leg was still viable and was used to reconstruct the thumb.

The surgical team's decision not only restored hand movement and function but also used tissue from the non-salvageable limb, the hospital said.

"The hospital has performed more than 700 reimplantations of body parts, including fingers, toes, scalp, ear, and upper limbs," said Dr Mahesh Mangal, Senior Consultant and Head of the Department of Plastic, Cosmetic and Hand Microsurgery, who headed the complex microsurgery.

Mangal also stressed the importance of timely action after accidents.

"Patients and relatives should always try to search for the amputated part at the trauma scene. Timely and efficient transportation of the patient and the preserved amputated part to the reimplantation centre is critical for survival and function," he said.

He further added that microsurgery started in 1981 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Since then, the department has grown into a centre of excellence for the reimplantation of body parts lost in industrial, agricultural, household, and road accidents.

The hospital said the patient has regained a functional thumb and is recovering well.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)