Out On Parole, Convicts Shoot At Son Of Man They Killed 14 Years Ago: Cops

Three murder convicts serving life imprisonment, who were out on parole, on Thursday shot at the son of a man they killed 14 years ago in this district, police said.

Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Atul Sharma said Anuj, a resident of Akhola village, was shot at by Ramesh and his two sons Shivlesh and Kushlesh. The incident took place when Anuj was working in his field in the morning, the SP said.

"The three have gone absconding after the incident and police teams have been deployed to arrest them," Sharma added.

Anuj was rushed to hospital following the incident and police are investigating the matter after lodging an FIR.

According to police, Ramesh, Shivlesh and Kushlesh were convicted for killing Anuj's father Baghwan Shankar and uncle Harishankar in 2009. The duo were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court.

They said the three were lodged in the Pilibhit district jail. They had come out of the jail a few days ago on parole, police added.

