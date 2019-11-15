Triplets Born On Railway Station In Odisha, 1 Survives

The woman was seven months pregnant and delivered triplets at railway station.

A 29-year-old woman travelling in a train gave birth to three premature babies on Friday in Odisha's Bhadrak railway station but two of them died and one survived, an official said.

The woman, a resident of Assam, has been identified as

Munzila Khatuna, railway official said.

She developed labour pain on-board the Bangalore-Guwahati train near Bhadrak and got down at the station.

The woman gave birth to three babies at the same time, the official said.

She was attended by railway doctors and additional chief medical superintendent, Bhadrak along with nursing and paramedical staffers, the official said.

"Of the three babies, one survived and two others died as the woman delivered babies at seven month of her pregnancy," a doctor said.

The mother and her child were shifted to the district headquarters hospital at Bhadrak.

