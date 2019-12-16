Man Allegedly Rapes Relative In Odisha's Puri: Police

The police have started the investigation and are trying to arrest the accused. (Representational)

A girl was allegedly raped by a distant relative in Odisha's Puri district, the police said on Monday.

While the incident occurred on Sunday, the complaint was lodged with the Satyabadi police on Monday. The accused, identified as Purna Chandra Das, is said to be a distant relative of the victim.

According to the police, the girl had gone to the village outskirts to collect her father's pension when the accused asked her to help him find the PIN of ATM card he had received recently.

When the girl entered his house, he tied her hands and legs and allegedly raped her. Later, the accused fled after locking the house.

But the girl called her mother using the phone of the accused, which he forgot to take while he left the house after the incident.

"He raped me. I want stern action against him. He should be hanged to death," the girl told media.

The police have started the investigation and are trying to arrest the accused.