Newly Married UP Couple Among 7 Killed In Accident Due To Heavy Fog

The victims included the couple and four members of their families.

A newly married couple and five others died in an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor while returning after their wedding. Their speeding vehicle rammed into a tempo on a foggy Saturday morning, killing the seven passengers on the spot.

The bride and the groom tied the knot in Jharkhand last evening. They were returning to the groom's home in Bijnor's Dhampur when their vehicle collided with a tempo on National Highway-74. Both vehicles fell into a ditch in the impact of the collision.

There were at least 11 passengers in the vehicle, including the bride, the groom, his aunt and his brother. The couple and their four family members died in the accident while two others were taken to a community health centre with injuries.

Reduced visibility due to heavy fog is being blamed for the accident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths and wished speedy recovery to the injured. He has also directed district officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured and expedite relief work.