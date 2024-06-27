Newly Married Bihar Couple Crosses River In Small Boat After Hours Of Wait

Newlywed Bihar couples taking unconventional routes to reach home is not an unusual story.

A newlywed couple from Kishanganj, Bihar, started their married life in "choppy waters." No, before you assume anything, let's make it clear that the wedding went well. It was the weather that played spoilsport.

After heavy rains lashed Kishanganj's Dighalbank block area, the Kanakai River at the Palsa Ghat swelled, temporarily suspending boat operations.

After hours of wait, the couple embarked on a boat ride at Palsa Ghat to reach their destination.

Accompanied by their family and other passengers, they set sail at 1 pm to reach Singhimari.







For instance in 2019, another newlywed Bihar couple used a makeshift boat to reach home. The flooded road halted their journey, forcing them to take the unconventional route.



In a similar incident in 2021, a groom in Bihar carried his bride on his shoulder to cross a flooded river in Kishanganj district. The video, showing the groom, Shiv Kumar Singh, with his bride on his shoulder, avoiding the muddy waters, went viral back then.



The flood situation in Bihar is being closely monitored, with heavy rainfall expected in July and August, the India Meteorological Department said. The Water Resources Department has deployed embankment guards and completed anti-erosion work.



A toll-free number has been set up for emergencies. Fifteen districts are most vulnerable to flooding, and the government is prepared to respond to any situation.