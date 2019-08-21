2 Dead, 1 Injured After Molten Iron Falls On Them At Maharashtra Factory

A case was registered in connection with the incident. (Representational)

Two workers were killed and one was injured after hot molten iron accidentally fell on them at an iron rods manufacturing unit in Nashik district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the private production unit located at an industrial estate in Dindori taluka, he said.

"While the production was underway, the hot molten iron accidentally fell on three workers," the official said.

One of them, Komal Kumar Gautam (21), died on the spot while another worker, Pramod Paswal (32), died because of his injuries later at a private hospital, he said.

Another 30-year-old worker, who received serious burns, was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said.

The company's purchase officer, Dinkar Kajale, informed the police that the workers were natives of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.

