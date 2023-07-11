Mumbai Police Gets Over 200 New Vehicles For Patrolling, Women's Safety

The fleet of Maruti Ertiga MUVs will be used to patrol city roads

With 40 Multi Utility Vehicle (MUVs) for the Nirbhaya Squad and 200 motorcycles for the police beat marshals, the Mumbai Police is all set to improve their mobility and response time.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, flagged off these vehicles and motorcycles from Nariman Point in south Mumbai today. Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other senior police officers attended the event.

The vehicles were procured from the Nirbhaya fund, a police official said.

"The newly-inducted vehicles will have a vehicle tracking system (VTS) and their movement will be monitored from the main control room or regional control rooms," he said.

The fleet of Maruti Ertiga MUVs will be used to patrol city roads.

The Nirbhaya Squad comprises trained women police officials. It was formed to prevent various crimes against women, including sexual harassment, stalking, rape, and acid attacks among others.

The beat marshal system was set up to reduce the response time of police in reaching the crime spots.