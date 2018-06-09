After Warnings, Heavy Rain Hits Mumbai. No Weekend Off For Officials The downpour has resulted in severe water-logging in many parts of the city. Some weather experts have predicted the situation might get worse than the 2005 Mumbai rains.

Mumbai received a fresh round of rainfall today, days after the weather department forecast heavy downpour in the city over the weekend. The city's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC, has already got its armory in place to face the lash.The downpour has resulted in severe water-logging in many parts of the city. Some weather experts have predicted the situation might get worse than the 2005 Mumbai rains.In the wake of the warning from the weather department, BMC has cancelled the leaves of all its senior officials for the weekend , besides taking a number of precautionary measures to ensure that the residents don't face any problem.Residents have been asked to stay indoors. In a statement, the Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai said, "As rainfall activity is likely to enhance from 8th June with further increase on 9th June, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period and also watch for the weather." Fishermen have also been warned against going too far out into the sea.Schools will be kept open at all times for shelter in case of flooding. Navy personnel have also been put on stand-by in parts of the city that are usually most flooded when there is heavy rain. Three teams of National Disaster Response Force or NDRF will be stationed at Parel, Mankhurd (for eastern suburbs) and Andheri Sports Complex (for western suburbs). They are equipped with walkie-talkies and flood rescue material.Heavy rain has also been forecast for coastal Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra.