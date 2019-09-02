Mob Thrashes Pilgrim On Suspicion Of Child Lifting In Rajasthan: Police

Police has registered a case against four people (Representational)

A pilgrim was brutally beaten up by some villagers on the suspicion of child lifting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, police said on Monday.

The villagers took him to the nearest police post but fled after learning that he was a pilgrim and was just resting at a village school, they said.

"A video of the villagers beating him up mercilessly went viral on social media. On the basis of it, we have identified four persons. A case has been registered against them," said Phalodi SHO Rajeev Bhadu.

The victim was identified as Shambhulal Garasia from Sirohi district in Rajasthan.

He was on his way to Jaisalmer to pay obeisance to local deity Baba Ramdeo.

"On the way to the temple, he halted to take rest at a school in Mandla Kalan village. Seeing him sitting alone, some villagers enquired about him but on not finding his response to their satisfaction, they started beating him up, suspecting him to be a child lifter," said the police officer.

Police took the victim to the hospital.

