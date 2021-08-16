Minor Girl Raped In UP Village, Case Registered Against Couple: Police

Efforts are on to arrest the accused couple: Police (Representational)

A case was registered against a couple following court's order in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old Dalit girl in a village, the police said Sunday.

According to the complaint filed at Paschim Sareera police station by the victim's mother, the accused woman took the girl and handed her over to her husband on January 14 this year.

The accused man then raped the girl in front of his wife, and also threatened the family of dire consequences, if they lodged a complaint, police said.

The girl's mother said that when police did not take any action, she moved court.

Senior police official Sarvesh Singh said that on court's order, a case was registered Saturday against the accused couple, and the girl was sent for medical examination.

He added that the incident was being probed, and efforts were on to arrest the accused couple.