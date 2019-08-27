Minor Gang-Raped In Bihar's Gaya, Case Registered

The police said further investigation will be done after the medical report. (Representational)

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Bihar's Gaya district after being abducted by unidentified individuals in a car.

According to the police, a 15-year old minor was allegedly gang-raped by the locals and a case has been registered into this matter.

"The minor was allegedly gang-raped by a few people and the victim has been sent for a medical test. We have registered a case in Mohanpur Police Station. We will further investigate the matter after the medical report comes out," said a police sub-inspector.

According to the minor, when she went out of her place for some work, six people forcefully pulled her inside their car and took her to Amkola village. Later, the six people allegedly raped her one by one and threatened her with dire consequences on lodging a case.

