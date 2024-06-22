Minor Girl Gang-Raped In UP, 3 Juveniles Detained: Cops

The three juveniles, aged between 15 to 17 years, have been detained, police said. (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three teenage boys who also made a video of the act and posted it on the internet, police here said on Friday.

The three juveniles, aged between 15 to 17 years, have been detained, they said.

On June 1, the girl went to a shop in the neighbourhood when the three boys forcibly dragged her into a room and took turns to rape her, Gopiganj SHO Santosh Kumar Singh said.

They also recorded a video of the act and threatened her, he said.

The juveniles started harassing her to come to the shop again but when the girl did not agree after which the three juveniles posted the video on social media on Thursday, the SHO said.

When the victim's family got to know about the incident, they moved to the police and filed a complaint against the three teenagers, he said.

Mr Singh said that the girl was sent for a medical examination on Friday while the three boys were sent to a juvenile home in the Mirzapur district.

