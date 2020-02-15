Massive Fire At Mall In Maharashtra's Thane, 350 Rescued

Officials are investigating how the fire started. (Representational)

A massive fire broke out at a shopping mall in Maharashtra's Thane on Saturday afternoon. Over 100 firefighters rescued 350 people from the building and brought the blaze under control by the evening, officials said.

The fire broke out at 1:50pm on the first floor of mall situated in Thane's Kapurbawdi area and was labeled a ''brigade call'', the highest categorisation in terms of intensity of a fire after it spread to three upper floors. Twenty fire engines were rushed to the spot, Thane's Chief Fire Officer Shashikant Kale said.

"More than 100 personnel from the fire brigade brought the blaze under control by 5pm. We managed to rescue all 350 people in the mall. One firefighter complained and was rushed to hospital," the officer added.

The fire destroyed a large part of the four-storeyed mall which houses several offices. Officials are investigating how the fire started.